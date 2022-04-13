Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $325,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,309,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.13. 3,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,450. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.