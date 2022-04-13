Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.18. 14,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,692. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

