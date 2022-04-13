Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOD. Barclays lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $361.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $447,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.