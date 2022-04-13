Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target Increased to €31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from €30.00 ($32.61) to €31.00 ($33.70) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AHODF stock opened at 34.19 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of 26.54 and a twelve month high of 35.55.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

