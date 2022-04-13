Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

KRA stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Kraton will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the third quarter worth approximately $444,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 18.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

