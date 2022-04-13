Kusama Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $164.77 or 0.00397899 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $83.85 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.86 or 0.07550791 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,414.97 or 1.00009474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00041699 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.