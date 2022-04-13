Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

