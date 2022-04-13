KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $2,584.97 and $3.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006922 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00262894 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00274462 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.