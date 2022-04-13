Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 231,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $109.94 and a 1-year high of $151.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.54.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

