Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.
Shares of BND opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (BND)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.