Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of BND opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

