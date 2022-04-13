Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $184.20. The firm has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

