Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Lam Research worth $188,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $296,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.96.

LRCX stock traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.43. 31,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.77 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

