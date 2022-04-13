Lamprell (LON:LAM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 26.33 ($0.34). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.34), with a volume of 150,080 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Lamprell in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

