Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 765 ($9.97) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.67).

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 745.20 ($9.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.51. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 774.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 751.03.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,222.17).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

