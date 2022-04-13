Landore Resources (LON:LND) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.71

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.71 ($0.32) and traded as low as GBX 21.15 ($0.28). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.29), with a volume of 1,734,677 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £23.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.71.
About Landore Resources (LON:LND)
Featured Articles
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Landore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.