Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

LE stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. 1,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

