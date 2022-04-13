Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,110. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,161,000 after purchasing an additional 73,133 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,646 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,372,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.