Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $22.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.78.
SWIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of SWIM traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 27,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,024. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -22.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
