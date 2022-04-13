Lawrence J. Pope Sells 48,500 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,937,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,547,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Halliburton stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,608 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

