Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Lazard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

