Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Trading Up 0.4%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 101,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 202,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LAZY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $267.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Lazydays Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZY)
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
