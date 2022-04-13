Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Trading Up 0.4%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 101,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 202,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAZY shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $267.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $16,005,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 441,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 296,485 shares in the last quarter.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

