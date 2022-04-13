Lemonade, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lemonade in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LMND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.10. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $115.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lemonade by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after buying an additional 596,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth $38,511,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lemonade by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 520,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,233,000 after purchasing an additional 366,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

