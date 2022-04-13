Lendingblock Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (LND)

Lendingblock (LND) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $21,711.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00103759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,500,347 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Lendingblock's official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. Lendingblock's official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

