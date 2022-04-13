Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.19

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 1025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Leonardo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, and utility, as well as provides support and training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.