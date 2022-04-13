Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,417,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,780 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $26,979,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $21,133,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Leslie’s by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,646,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,490 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LESL opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

