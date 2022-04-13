LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

