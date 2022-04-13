LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given New $81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGIH. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.25.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in LGI Homes by 51.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.