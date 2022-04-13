LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given New $81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.15% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGIH. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.
NASDAQ LGIH opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $88.13 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.25.
In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in LGI Homes by 51.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.
LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
