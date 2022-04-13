LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 60,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 466,091 shares.The stock last traded at $167.45 and had previously closed at $167.54.

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.93. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

