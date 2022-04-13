LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 60,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 466,091 shares.The stock last traded at $167.45 and had previously closed at $167.54.
LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.93. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LHC Group (LHCG)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.