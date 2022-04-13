Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.18.

Several research analysts have commented on LI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 188,828 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Li Auto by 27.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $98,126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after buying an additional 1,851,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

