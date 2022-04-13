Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $25.86

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.86, but opened at $24.32. Li Auto shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 76,192 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

