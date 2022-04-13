Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $25.86

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.86, but opened at $24.32. Li Auto shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 76,192 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.01.
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,519,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
