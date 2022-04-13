Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.98 Million

Analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will post $5.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.91 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $56.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210.78 million, with estimates ranging from $142.19 million to $299.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

LICY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. 3,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $18,684,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $19,890,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

