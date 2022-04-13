Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:USA opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,825,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,729 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,357 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

