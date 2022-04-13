Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in March

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.56.
About Life Healthcare Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Healthcare Group (LTGHY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.