Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in March

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTGHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

