Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.34. Life Storage reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,684,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,056. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.24. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $154.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

