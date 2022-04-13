Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMB. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Limbach has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

