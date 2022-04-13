Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

LMNL opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 514.74% and a net margin of 3,107.45%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

