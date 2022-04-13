Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $111.51 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Litecoin has a market cap of $7.81 billion and $809.40 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $111.51 or 0.00269763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001333 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,063,781 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

