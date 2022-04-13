LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
RAMP opened at $36.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.12.
LiveRamp Company Profile
