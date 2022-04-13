Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $471.22 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

