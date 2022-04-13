LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMPGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 325 ($4.24) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.17) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.78).

LON LMP opened at GBX 273.39 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 264.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.35. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 216 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.74).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.