LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 325 ($4.24) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.17) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.78).

LON LMP opened at GBX 273.39 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 264.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.35. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 216 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.74).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

