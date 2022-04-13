LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $7,619,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,015,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,610,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA stock opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

