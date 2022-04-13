Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.53. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.