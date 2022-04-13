Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $376.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.55. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 83,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

