Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $15.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LVLU shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LVLU opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

