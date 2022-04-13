Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lumen Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion.

LUMN has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,373,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,373,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,960 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

