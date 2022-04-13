LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €826.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €826.00 ($897.83) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($847.83) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €815.00 ($885.87) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($869.57) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €778.08 ($845.74).

MC stock opened at €630.90 ($685.76) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($283.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €647.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €675.29.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

