LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,220 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.12. The stock had a trading volume of 807,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,664. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.69 and a one year high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.02.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

