LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $339,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 399,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.50. 3,162,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,897. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $207.00 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

