LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $159.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,429. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $150.28 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

