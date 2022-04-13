LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.3% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. 4,678,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,954. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.